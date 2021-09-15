Warrant issued for McLoud man suspected of evading police, firearms offenses

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A McLoud man with a history of run-ins with law enforcement is once again wanted by police.

Authorities issued a warrant for 30-year-old Christopher Ledbetter, who is accused of firearms offenses and eluding police after an incident that started in Pottawatomie County.

Ledbetter allegedly refused to pull over for a traffic stop. He then led authorities on a chase into neighboring Lincoln County, according to court documents.

Photo goes with story
Christopher Ledbetter

Officers said Ledbetter ran another driver off the road and into a ditch during the pursuit.

Ledbetter drove to his home, located at the end of a dirt road. An officer said at that point he clearly saw Ledbetter “exit his vehicle holding a black rifle which appeared to be similar to an AR-15.”

The officer backed out of the driveway and took cover until backup arrived. Police left the scene and obtained an arrest warrant, in the interest of safety.

Ledbetter is already facing federal prison time for unlawful possession of a fully automatic machine gun.

