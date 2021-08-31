Wash. Post: U.S. officials say Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin threatened embassy staff in effort to enter Afghanistan, rescue Americans

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – The Washington Post is reporting that two U.S. officials said Congressman Markwayne Mullin sought to get a large amount of money into Afghanistan in an effort to rescue American citizens, and threatened resistant embassy staff.

KFOR News could not, as of Tuesday night, independently verify the information in the Washington Post’s report, which spoke with two government officials who said Mullin, OK-02, contacted the U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan on Monday.

The two anonymous officials said Mullin made an urgent request, asking the ambassador for assistance transporting a huge amount of cash into Tajikistan, which neighbors Afghanistan, so he could rescue an American woman and her four children, according to the Washington Post.

Markwayne Mullin

The officials told the Washington Post that Mullin said he planned to fly from Tblisi, Georgia, to Dushanbe, Tajikistan’s capital, in the next few hours, and needed the diplomat to help him.

Embassy officials told Mullin no, saying they could not help him bypass Tajikistan’s cash limit laws.

For the rest of the story from the Washington Post, click here. A subscription may be required.