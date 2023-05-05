KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The U.S. Marshals office says three fugitives from the State of Washington were arrested this morning in Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force received a lead from the U.S. Marshals’ Eastern Washington office, asking for assistance in apprehending the fugitives wanted out of Richland.

Officials say 19-year-old Felipe Manjares, Jr. was wanted for Murder in the 1st Degree, 16-year-old Elyahs Manjeres was wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and 38-year-old Rosalina Guzman was Rendering Criminal Assistance.

After a brief investigation and surveillance, Task Force Officers arrested all three in the 800 block of S 3rd St. in Kingfisher.

Johnny L. Kuhlman, United States Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma added, “U.S. Marshals task forces combine the efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the most dangerous fugitives in our communities. The collaboration between USMS Districts throughout our country demonstrates the effectiveness of the USMS in fugitive apprehensions.”