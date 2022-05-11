DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Washington-state woman was shot to death and her home set on fire while her husband, the accused gunman and arsonist, was found more than 1,000 miles away in Del City, Okla.

Brian Wilcox. From Benton County, WA Sheriff’s Office.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Washington is accusing 68-year-old Brian Wilcox of shooting his 72-year-old wife in the head and lighting their house on fire on April 25. Del City police eventually caught him at a Del City Walmart on May 2.

“Ultimately, everybody needs to be held accountable for what they’ve done,” said Del City Police Department’s Michael Arterbury. “It’s our job to take him into custody and then get him back there. It’s extremely important for this level of crime.”

Arterbury told KFOR they got a call from the U.S. Marshals Service on May 2 that Wilcox was in Del City.

“From what we can tell, he has no ties to Del City or even the state of Oklahoma,” Arterbury said. “I think he just was on the run.”

Court documents reveal Wilcox stopped at a bank before fleeing the state of Washington, and that a week later he called his son to tell him that he had “snapped” and had “killed his wife,” confessing the couple had been bickering quite a bit about a car accident.

The scene of the arson in Washington. From KNDU.

During the phone call, he claimed he was going to return to Washington to turn himself in.

“I think once he had talked to his son on the phone, from what I understand, he had kind of realized that somebody would probably be encountering him soon,” Arterbury said.

Del City police arrested Wilcox in the parking lot of the Walmart near 15th Street and Tinker Diagonal on May 2, with the suspect supposedly saying, “I messed up and I made a stupid mistake.”

“It’s a big relief,” Arterbury concluded. “If you’ve already murdered somebody, you don’t need to be walking around free and, you know, we’ve taken care of that.”

Arterbury told KFOR Wilcox is currently in the Del City Jail, ready to be transported back to Washington state in the coming days.