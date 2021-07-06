UPDATE: ‘Missing Endangered Children Alert’ canceled; both girls found

Virginia Ferron holding Emilee and Grace Haston.

UPDATE: The Washita County Sheriff’s Office canceled the Missing Endangered Children Alert. Both three-year-old Emilee Haston and one-year-old Grace Haston were found.

Original Story

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Washita County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Endangered Children Alert for two young girls who are believed to be with their mother.

Law enforcement officials are searching for three-year-old Emilee Haston and one-year-old Grace Haston. Their mother, 31-year-old Virginia Ferron, is believed to have them with her.

“The children and mother were last seen in Elk City yesterday. The Washita County Sheriff’s Office believes the children are endangered,” said the alert, which the Sheriff’s Office released through Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A description of the vehicle Ferron is driving is not currently available.

If you have seen Ferron or the two children or know of their whereabouts, please immediately call the Washita County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 832-2370.

