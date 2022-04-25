LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state, one group of Oklahomans knew how to have fun while sheltering from the storm.

On Saturday, Kyle Dillingham was performing at Lawton McAlpine Center when tornado sirens began to sound.

Everyone was escorted to the basement, but a tornado warning didn’t need to stop the concert.

Instead, Dillingham decided to play while in the basement.

Even as the lights went out, he continued to play to keep spirits up.

The video is courtesy of Densi and Rick Rushing.