MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The power of kind words goes a long way in this world, and the same holds true for dogs!

Just watch the video at top of this story shared by Hairy Paw Inn, a doggy daycare, spa, and boarding facility in Moore, Oklahoma.

An employee took pictures of their daycare dogs just before telling each dog they were a “good boy” or “good girl,” and then immediately after.

Some dogs appeared more relaxed, some put their ears back, and some even appeared to smile, proving that showing a little kindness can have a positive impact – no matter the species.

Editor’s note: The Hairy Paw Inn owned by a KFOR employee and family.