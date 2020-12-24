Watch: Donations pour in to finish basketball court, playground at Ebenezer Baptist Church

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A church in northeast Oklahoma City that has done so much for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be a safe place for children to play.

On Wednesday, Ebenezer Baptist Church held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new NBA-sized basketball court and playground.

Organizers say it came with a $100,000 price tag, which was paid with discretionary CARES Act funds.

“It definitely gives me hope just because I get to see it every day. We’re here Monday through Friday, sometimes it feels like 7 days a week. We are an education service provider for the babies, and our biggest thing is literacy. But with literacy, they need to be able to go outside and be in a safe place to play,” said Gina Darby.

At the end of the ribbon cutting ceremony, Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Derrick Scobey asked the community to reach out to organizations to help them finish the project.

“We’re not asking for you to come up with an offering. We need about $20,000. We need a donor to sponsor putting a fence around the playground, around the basketball court,” Scobey said.

He said they also will use the money to put shades over the area, and paint the basketball court.

Immediately, Dr. John Reed said that he would donate $1,000 to the cause.

That donation was followed by donations from Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, Sen. George Young, Congresswoman-elect Stephanie Bice, Rep. Jason Lowe, Councilwoman Nikki Nice, Gina Darby, and Photographer J-Wig.

Within a matter of minutes, the church had raised the needed $20,000.