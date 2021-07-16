WATCH: ‘Doomsday plane’ flies through Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Today, one of the country’s Advanced Airborne Command Post planes made short touch-and-go stops at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport.

The Doomsday plane, officially known as a National Airborne Operations Center, is designed to house the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff if the worst case scenario ever happened.

The US Air Force keeps the 223-million dollar Boeing 747 on alert 24/7 as a ‘flying war room’, built to withstand various attacks – including nuclear warfare and electromagnetic pulses – and continue the country’s military operations in the event of war.

The aircraft made four touch-and-go stops at Will Rogers before returning to its base at San Antonio.

