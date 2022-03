EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of El Reno says there’s no job too big or mayor too small to help city residents and businesses – whether it’s a problem with a building… or a bird.

According to a Facebook post by the city, Mayor Matt White was on the case to help a local business with a bird caught in their space.

White was able to successfully capture the creature and release it outside.

The city says no birds or mayors were harmed in this event.