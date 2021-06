ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – It is always tough saying goodbye to a close friend, and it’s no different for police officers and dispatchers.

On Tuesday, the Altus Police Department posted video of dispatchers answering Capt. Ray Mindst’s final radio call.

In the video, a dispatcher is clearly emotional as she signs Mindst off of his last shift with the department.

Mindst has been a member of the Altus Police Department for 26 years.