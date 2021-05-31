WATCH: Helmet cam shows firefighters battling 2-alarm fire overnight at vacant Oklahoma City church

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters said no one was hurt during a two-alarm vacant church fire in Northeast OKC late Sunday night.

Firefighters said a good Samaritan called 911 around 10:30 p.m., reporting heavy smoke coming from a vacant building near Northeast 2nd and Lincoln.

When crews arrived, they said smoke was billowing out of what used to be the St. Timothy Sound Church of God in Christ.

“They had some going off in multiple blocks in each direction around the church,” said OKCFD Shift Commander David Shearer. “So, it took them a it to find out which building was on fire.”

The firefighters said they braved the nearly 250-degree environment many times to make sure no one inside needed help.

While hosing down the flames, firefighters said part of the second story floor crashed down to the first floor, then collapsed near the basement.

“We had the roof rafters in the same area collapsed as well. It didn’t completely collapse but the rafters did break,” said Shearer.

Firefighters said the building was built in the 1920’s and is scheduled to be demolished soon.

All fires are dangerous, but the fire department said the threat escalates when a vacant building is on fire.

“We’ve got to be extra careful in vacant and abandoned buildings, especially the ones that are scheduled for demolition.” said Major Bobby Edwards. “We don’t know what’s been done to them. Are they remodeling them? Are they doing demo work? Have they cut holes in the floor? Are the stairs in place?”

In cases like this, firefighters said they have to slow down and observe what’s going on around them.

The department said no one was hurt in the fire and no damage estimates were taken because of the scheduled demolition.

The fire department also posted helmet camera video to its Facebook page.