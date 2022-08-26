OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was an inspiring show of support for a fallen Oklahoma County deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

On Friday morning, hundreds of law enforcement officers from agencies across the state came together to follow a hearse carrying the body of Sgt. Bobby Swartz to Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City.

When the procession left the Bill Merritt Funeral Home, the hearse was followed by a large number of law enforcement vehicles.

The procession traveled along the Lake Hefner Parkway with the line of cars stretching more than a mile.

As the procession continued along the route, drivers on the other side of the highway came to a stop as a sign of respect for Sgt. Swartz’s sacrifice.

Sgt. Swartz’s funeral is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

Following the funeral, organizers say the procession will travel from the church to the cemetery in southwest Oklahoma City.

As a result, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are warning drivers about potential traffic delays due to the number of officers who are expected to pay their respects to Sgt. Swartz.

Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, drivers can expect delays on southbound Hefner Parkway from Memorial Road to southbound I-44, and S.W. 104th St. to S. Walker Ave.

Sgt. Robert “Bobby” Swartz Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office

Sgt. Swartz was killed in the line of duty while serving eviction paperwork at a home near S.W. 78th and Youngs Blvd. on Monday morning.

Swartz was shot and killed by Benjamin Plank, who also wounded another Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene.

“He was an amazing man, father, grandfather (my kids called him papa policeman), son, and brother. He was a 25 year veteran of the sheriffs office, and served in the US Army before that. He meant the world to myself, my kids, my wife, and our entire family. He was always proud to serve the people in his community, and took great pride in helping others. He was an avid motorcycle rider despite being in a couple very serious accidents that almost cost him his life. He loved attending my daughters soccer games, and never missed a single one, no matter the time of day or weather. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, etc. Most of all, he loved his family. He was there for anyone, whenever and wherever, all you had to do was call. I’m not sure what the world will look like without him, I do know it’s just not going to be the same. We lost an amazing person.” AUSTIN SWARTZ, SGT. SWARTZ’S SON, TOLD KFOR IN A STATEMENT

A GoFundMe has been created to help Swartz’s family with expenses that may arise.