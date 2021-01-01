Oklahoma City gleefully welcomes 2021 with Opening Night fireworks spectacular at Bicentennial Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City said goodbye to 2020 and happily welcomed 2021 with a virtual New Year’s Eve celebration at Bicentennial Park.

The year 2020 gave Oklahomans and folks across the nation and around the world an array of challenges. But a new year with the promise of better days ahead is here.

Opening Night is the metro’s annual bash to christen the New Year, and there usually would would have been about 45,000 celebrants packed into Bicentennial Park.

Tonight’s New Year celebration was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted scores of Oklahomans since it hit the state in March.

KFOR was at Bicentennial Park for the celebration. You can watch the arrival of 2021 in the above video.

The celebration welcomed 2021 with a grand fireworks display that lit up the new year’s first midnight sky with a dazzling array of colors.

Organizers planned to raise the New Year Ball at the stroke of midnight, but the ball’s ascent was canceled after wintery weather caused the ball to ice over.

