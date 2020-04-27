Watch: Man seen jumping on stranger’s car, smashing windshield

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man who was caught on camera damaging a vehicle.

On April 8, a man in a green shirt was seen walking through a parking garage in the 200 block of E. 1st St. in Tulsa.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as he attempted to open the door of an SUV. After realizing the door was locked, the man kicked the door and window.

Moments later, he climbed onto the hood and kicked the windshield several times until it cracked.

If you have any information on the crime, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.