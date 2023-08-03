NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department has released the body camera footage of the chaotic moments following a deadly shooting on Main Street.

News 4 obtained the police body camera video from last month’s incident.

Police say Christian Gurrola, a softball coach was killed in the attack.

Prosecutors charged Mark Kottka with first-degree murder.

According to police, when they arrived to the scene, Kottka told them he, “shot him, he hit me.”

Authorities confirm witnesses at a nearby apartment reported hearing the two arguing, and at least two shots.

No further information has been released at this time.