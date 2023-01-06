WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies in Wagoner County are being praised for their brave actions to save a calf in trouble.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of East 260 Rd. and East 731 Rd. in Wagoner.

First responders learned that a calf was stranded on a frozen pond.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a small black calf about 30 feet from shore on the ice.

As they assessed the situation, Deputy R. Kawano grabbed a piece of an old pipe gate since they didn’t have any rope.

Deputy B. Sieg then went out onto the ice and used the gate to pull the calf back to shore.

Officials say there was no record of the cattle owners for the property at the time of the call. They say the cows were searching for water since the water in their troughs had frozen.