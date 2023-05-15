OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man and a child are safe after a terrifying crash along I-44 on Sunday, thanks to swift action by the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

On Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a semi-truck along I-44 near Pennsylvania Ave.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the cab of a semi-truck hanging off the side of the bridge.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the semi-truck driver said another vehicle cut him off, which caused him to swerve.

Fortunately, he and a child in the cab were able to escape without injury.

However, one person under the overpass sustained an injury when falling debris struck them in the head.

Traffic was closed for several hours.

Now, crews will assess the bridge to determine if it suffered any significant damage.