OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says one of their own stayed cool, calm and collected when he arrived to the scene of a truck and gas pump on fire in SW OKC late last month.

Sgt. Ramon Castro was the first to arrive at a gas pump fire at a Casey’s near the I-240 Service Road & S. Walker Avenue on January 29.

A truck near the pump was also ablaze, with the owner telling Castro he heard a ‘popping sound’ before the fire started.

As firefighters arrived, dash camera footage shows a small explosion from the truck/pump.

Thankfully, the victim was already away from the scene being checked out by medical personnel.

“Sgt. Castro was able to get folks evacuated, the medical help needed, and secured the scene for Oklahoma City Fire Department,” said OKCPD. “Great work!”

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.