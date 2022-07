OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters from Station 30/C helped reunite a fawn with its mother after the little deer got stuck in a metal fence.

The crew used on scene vehicle extrication tools to ease the baby’s head through the slats of the fence.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said via Twitter post, “The fawn was weak and had some abrasions on its neck, but mom was just inside the tree line waiting to reunite with her baby.”