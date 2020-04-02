Watch: Oklahoma City firefighters surprise toddler who couldn’t have birthday party

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although it is a tough time for a lot of Americans, the Oklahoma City Fire Department wanted to spread a little bit of joy to an Oklahoma child.

Jude just turned 2-years-old and loves the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Officials say he visits the fire department often and loves seeing the fire trucks.

Due to the current shelter-in-place ordinance, Jude wasn’t able to have a birthday party.

Although firefighters say they knew they would have to keep a safe distance away from the toddler, they didn’t want him to think that they forgot his special day.

In addition to surprising him at home, the firefighters dropped off gifts in the front yard.