OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman has decided to team up with fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton on The Voice.

Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello all turned their chairs around for Kalvach. That’s when the battle really began.

You can see her full performance here.

Following some fun with the mute button, Blake Shelton even tried to pull a goat on stage.

“Blake was my first choice but he didn’t even fight for me,” Kalvach said.

“Kate, I was bringing a goat out here and the damn thing won’t go past the hallway. Kate, you are my Oklahoma City girl. I live in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. There is an NBC affiliate in Oklahoma City, KFOR, Channel 4. Imagine how excited they’ll be in our home state of Oklahoma, on Channel 4 right now if you choose me as your coach and everybody gets behind you. You cannot separate us fellow Okies!” Shelton said. “Come on, please! It’s so embarrassing if my hometown girl doesn’t pick me.”

The episode ended on a cliffhanger and viewers had to tune in Tuesday to see Kalvach’s choice.

Kalvach ended up picking fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton.

“Yes! I’m the GOAT,” Shelton yelled as he went up on stage to hug Kalvach.

Kalvach even recorded a message for her fans on KFOR.

“Hi everyone. It’s Kate Kalvach and I’m on Team Blake this season on The Voice. I’m so excited to represent Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Thanks for the support and be sure to keep watching right here on Oklahoma’s News 4.

Kalvach will be in the KFOR studios on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for a live interview.