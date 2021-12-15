Watch: Oklahoma County sheriff surprises drivers with Christmas gifts

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies and officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office worked to spread a little bit of Christmas cheer to citizens across the area.

Recently, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III surprised unsuspecting drivers with gifts. Instead of handing out tickets, deputies provided gifts to drivers.

They handed out presents like drones, games, coloring supplies, fidget spinners, and other toys.

Sheriff Johnson says he knows it has been a tough year for families across Oklahoma County, so they wanted to do something to provide a little bit of relief this holiday season.

