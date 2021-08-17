Watch: Oklahoma first responders save elderly man from burning building

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – First responders in Wagoner County are being hailed as heroes after they saved the life of an elderly man.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Wagoner County deputies were called to a home in the 27700 block of E. 146th St. in Coweta.

Deputies learned that an elderly man was possibly trapped inside a burning building.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned from Coweta Police Sgt. Pickett that there was a disabled man inside of the home who couldn’t get out.

Officials say all deputies and Coweta officers attempted to get into the home, but the heat and smoke was overwhelming.

Sgt. Pickett and two deputies spotted 74-year-old Calvin Herringshaw sitting in a chair near a window.

When Coweta firefighters arrived at the home, they decided to pull Herringshaw through the window.

By working together, firefighters and law enforcement officers were able to get Herringshaw from the home and to an ambulance.