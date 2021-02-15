WATCH: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt gives winter storm update, power demand situation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be holding a news briefing to discuss the winter storm situation.

He will also be addresses the power demand situation.

Early on Monday there were rolling blackouts for parts of the state.

Those rolling blackouts were called out after a call for energy conservation was sent out and Oklahomans responded according to officials.

Those blackouts could still happen again.

Stitt says he has spoken with President Biden’s Homeland Security Advisor about an emergency declaration.

Watch the entire news conference and the explanation of why rolling blackouts were happening and then suddenly halted.