Watch: Oklahoma leaders discuss winter storm’s impact on utility bills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures begin to warm up across the region following a historic winter storm, Oklahomans are bracing for an increase in energy bills.

When temperatures dipped to record lows across the state, OG&E was forced to implement rolling power outages in order to prevent the Southwest Power Pool’s grid from becoming overloaded.

Now that the weather has stabilized, Oklahomans are concerned about what their energy bills will look like in the coming months.

On Monday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference with several other state leaders to discuss the storm’s effect on utility bills.