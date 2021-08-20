Watch: Oklahoma mother frustrated with violence in neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say they are still investigating a deadly shooting, but a nearby resident says she has had enough.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were called to a report of gunshots being heard in the 7000 block of W. Britton Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While at the scene, KFOR spoke to a mother who says she is upset with the violence in the area.

“I was asking my son what he wants from the store and everything and we was about to walk to the store and I was talking to the neighbors like, ‘I can’t wait to get out of here because it’s always nonsense. We can’t have no peace.’ And as soon as I said that, we heard gunshots,” said Ebony Brown, who lives nearby.

Investigators learned that the victim and 60-year-old Christopher Nash were involved in an altercation that escalated into a shooting.

Nash has been arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.

As for Brown, she says she is planning to move somewhere else.

“Do not move over here unless you have a death wish. That’s what I would say. This is not a safe place to live. This is where you go to die. And if you don’t believe me, ask around. You don’t have to take it from me. Take it from the block,” she said.