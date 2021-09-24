Watch: Oklahoma officer injured during traffic stop proposes to girlfriend

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer who was shot while working a traffic stop last year is now engaged.

On June 29, 2020, two officers with the Tulsa Police Department pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. When the driver refused to get out of the car and obey commands, a struggle ensued.

Authorities say the driver, David Ware, ultimately pulled out a gun and shot both officers.

“The bullets found their mark, struck the officers, and the officers were critically injured. The officers went down and the driver slowly walked away from the vehicle and got into a waiting vehicle that had arrived to the scene and drove away,” said Chief Wendell Franklin, with the Tulsa Police Department.

Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were both shot multiple times and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, officials with the Tulsa Police Department announced that Johnson passed away from his injuries the next day.

Zarkeshan spent months recovering from the shooting, but is now back at work with the Tulsa Police Department.

On Friday night, Zarkeshan was honored by country music star Blake Shelton during his concert at the BOK Center.

Zarkeshan received front row tickets to the concert, and the Bank of Oklahoma donated $5,000 to the TPD Foundation.

During the concert, Zarkeshan got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

Congratulations to the happy couple!