OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Disney’s Broadway musical, Frozen is coming to the Oklahoma City Civic Center Music Hall for a two-week engagement beginning March 22, 2023.

You know the movie; now, you can watch the magical story come to life on stage.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.

And some Oklahomans may see a familiar face in the cast!

Natalie Goodin, an alumna of the University of Oklahoma and Deer Creek High School, is making her National Tour debut as part of the ensemble.

Courtesy: Jan Goodin

From March 22, 2023 to April 2, 2023, Frozen will play in Oklahoma City Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Thursday, March 23.

The Saturday, April 1 matinee will be an ASL performance.

Tickets are on sale now at on the OKC Broadway website, or by calling 405-594-8300. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 405-594-8285.