WATCH: Oklahomans across the state witness rare ‘Christmas Star’ as Saturn, Jupiter experience closest convergence in 800 years

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was all eyes on the skies tonight as stargazers attempted to witness what’s known as the Great Conjunction of 2020 or The Christmas Star.

It’s really two planets – Jupiter and Saturn – appearing closer together than they’ve been in centuries.

Members of Oklahoma’s astronomy club were out at Lake Hefner tonight to catch a glimpse of this rare event.

“The last time this happened Genghis Khan was alive. So it’s kind of historic thing and they look real neat right next to each other,” said Mike Brake with the club.

This is the first time the planets have appeared so close together since 1623.

KFOR’s own Chopper 4 also bore witness to the event Monday evening.