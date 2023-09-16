OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — It’s that time of year again! The Oklahoma State Fair is back and guests are excited to see what it has to offer.

News 4 went to the fairgrounds on Friday to talk with people who shared some of their favorite moments from the fair and what they look forward to each year.

Most of the responses had to do with the rides and food, but everyone said they were excited to enjoy the fair with friends and family.

There are some new rides and events this year to enjoy along with brand new food choices as well.

Activities open at 10 a.m. every day. The carnival opens at 11 a.m. on weekends and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Oklahoma State Fair will be open until September 24. For more information on tickets, events and shows, go to OKSTATEFAIR.COM.