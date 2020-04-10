Watch: Oklahomans show support for healthcare workers at INTEGRIS during pandemic

1  of  2
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of Oklahomans turned out to support healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic during an event at a local hospital.

While working long hours with a limited amount of personal protective equipment, officials across the globe have talked about the dangers that healthcare workers face while treating patients with the virus.

On Thursday, hundreds of Oklahomans headed to INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center to show their support and appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While staying inside their cars, visitors honked their horns, flashed their lights, and cheered for the hospital workers inside the building.

“Words cannot express our gratitude for such an amazing turnout at Thursday night’s Headlights for Hope event at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center,” a note from INTEGRIS Health read.

Officials say many participants also showed their support at the Portland Ave. campus as well.

Right now, INTEGRIS Health has 30 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

So far, eight patients have died at the healthcare system from the virus.

