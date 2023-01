SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an incident involving a jackknifed semi on I-40 ‘could have been so much worse’ after the whole thing was caught on a Trooper’s dash camera.

According to OHP, Trooper Adam Wood captured the wreck on his dash camera Tuesday around 9:45 a.m. on I-40, one mile east of Vian in Sequoyah County.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The semi driver was ticketed for traveling at a speed not reasonable and proper for the road conditions.