OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City first grader had her Christmas wish granted a few days early: her dad returned home from deployment!

Sergeant First Class Gerald Ritter III just returned home from a tour of duty in Europe and orchestrated a special surprise for his daughter, Tenley, a first grader at Bishop John Carroll Cathedral School.

Images courtesy Bishop John Carroll Cathedral School.

As you can see in the video above, it was the best present she could ask for!

Merry Christmas, Ritter family. Thank you for your service.