Watch: Southwest Airlines ‘Freedom One’ lands in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Southwest Airlines’ 50th anniversary aircraft, Freedom One, made a stop at Will Rogers World Airport Wednesday.

Southwest celebrated 50 years of flying June 18 by unveiling Freedom One as a “tribute to our nation, our military, and our Southwest Family of more than 50,000 Employees.”

Southwest officials say it took more than 60 gallons of paint and primer to paint the plane and the aircraft features 15 different paint colors, with the predominant two colors being red and white.

Just like the flag of the United States of America, Freedom One features 50 stars and 13 stripes.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

“Freedom is the essence of our country, and giving America the freedom to fly is the essence of our Company. With 50 stars on the flag and 50 years of LUV, we dedicate our anniversary to Freedom,” Southwest Chairman and CEO, Gary Kelly said.

Freedom One is aircraft W500NR if you’d like to track its travel across the country.