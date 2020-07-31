Watch: Southwest Airlines pilot makes perfect landing after emergency declared on flight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a tense situation for some passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight following an issue with the plane.
Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Southwest Airlines Flight 1439, from Chicago, called Will Rogers World Airport to report an issue with the plane’s flap.
As a result, the pilot would have to land the plane at a higher rate of speed than normal.
Air traffic controllers directed the pilot to land on a cleared runway at the airport, and an emergency was declared for the flight.
Emergency vehicles were stationed at the end of the runway in case the landing did not go as planned.
KFOR’s Chopper 4 was over the scene as the pilot made a perfect landing.
