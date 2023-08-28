OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man who was severely burned in a Wynnewood fuel refinery explosion back in May is finally headed to rehab after spending months in an Oklahoma City burn unit.

On the morning of May 23, a fire sparked in the gasoline hydrotreater at the CVR Energy facility.

Two workers were injured in the explosion.

Chopper 4 over Wynnewood refinery fire

Wes Foster died from his injuries days after the incident. Eli Warren has been in the Integris Baptist burn unit ever since.

Now, Warren is graduating from the burn unit to the Jim Thorpe Inpatient Rehabilitation Center, where he will continue his recovery.

In the video above, Warren is seen walking to the end-of-treatment bell and giving it a victorious ring before walking to the rehab center.