OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have released body and dash camera footage after a teen allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen truck before attempting to hide in a field.

According to OKCPD, officers attempted to stop the driver of a reportedly stolen truck on Monday, September 11, near NW 90th and N. Harvey.

Officials say the 17-year-old driver refused to follow commands and eventually placed the truck in reversed and hit an officer’s vehicle. The suspect then left the scene, forcing officers into a short chase.

Police say the driver got the truck wedged in a ditch near N. Harvey and NW 96th and took off on foot. He ran into a field and hid from the officers in the tall grass.

Officer were able to locate him and place him under arrest.