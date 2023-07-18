OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning citizens not to release exotic fish into local waters after an 11-year-old boy caught a fish related to the piranha in a neighborhood pond.

Charlie Clinton recently reeled in a unique find at his neighborhood pond.

Images courtesy Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

“Dear, whoever released an entire Pacu (a South American fish closely related to Piranha) into a NEIGHBORHOOD pond; how dare you,” said ODWC on Twitter. “DO NOT RELEASE YOUR PETS. THEY ARE AN EXOTIC, INVASIVE SPECIES THAT CAN CAUSE DAMAGE TO OUR LOCAL ECOSYSTEMS.”

Piaractus brachypomus, or the Red-Bellied Pacu, are native to the Amazon basin and are mainly herbivores, but they are known to be opportunistic carnivores that feed on zooplankton, insects and small fish or crustaceans.

“These fish are generally harmless to humans, but the practice of dumping unwanted pets in waterways is so harmful to native wildlife. Don’t be that pet owner. Don’t let it loose,” ODWC continued.