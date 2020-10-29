Watch: Tour the new Downtown Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s the first Omni Hotel in Oklahoma, and we’re just a few months away from its opening.

The Omni in downtown Oklahoma City is now taking reservations.

The rooms were designed with Oklahoma-inspired features. Pictures of wheat hang on the walls, a lamp over the desk looks like a pumpjack, and the carpet was designed with the Scissortail Flycatcher in mind.

“The rooms themselves are kind of designed to be very homey, very residential. You get a residential feel,” said the hotel’s general manager and Tulsa native Steve Keenan.

The $280 million project is going up at the same time as the convention center across the street.

“We really think that our hotel in conjunction with the city’s convention center, it’s going to be a game changer in the convention industry for our city as a destination for large conventions,” said Keenan.

The hotel has 605 rooms, and around 30 suites.

It’s right across from Scissortail Park and a streetcar pick up spot.

Inside the hotel, there are seven different dining experiences.

One of them is OKC Tap House, a tribute to our local breweries.

“There’s a lot of good beer, a lot of good breweries here in OKC, and we really want to showcase those beers,” said Keenan.

Construction is 95% complete and they’ve kept safety measures in place since the pandemic started.

They’re now taking reservations, hoping to attract more visitors to Oklahoma City.

“We are Oklahoma now. We’re a part of the state and we’re very proud of that. We want this hotel to pay tribute to Oklahoma itself,” said Keenan.

