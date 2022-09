OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a bizarre theft in northwest Oklahoma City, and are asking for the public’s help.

Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 15, Oklahoma City police say a tow truck pulled up to a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of N.W. 23rd St. and towed it away.

Investigators say the vehicle was on display as a landmark for a local business.

They say the vehicle was not impounded or repossessed.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.