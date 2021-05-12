Watch: Trailer released for Matt Damon film ‘Stillwater’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’re getting our first look at a major motion picture featuring a Golden Globe-winning movie star set in Oklahoma.

‘Stillwater’ is about an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to France to visit his estranged daughter in prison. She is in prison for a murder that she says she didn’t commit.

Bill, played by Matt Damon, makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the midst of fighting a complicated legal system, Bill embarks on a person journey of discovery.

Damon was spotted in several Oklahoma communities while filming the movie, and some of those locations are even featured in the newly-released trailer for the film.

‘Stillwater’ will hit theaters on July 30.