BUNCOMBE CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – A church near Buncombe Creek caught the EF-2 tornado that ripped through southern Oklahoma earlier in March on surveillance camera.

On March 21, a tornado touched down near U.S. 70, just east of Kingston, tossing vehicles and leaving a damage path a quarter-mile wide.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado as an EF-2.

Pastor Keith Rogers’ son of the Texoma Southern Baptist Church sent KFOR surveillance footage of the twister near the church’s property in Buncombe Creek, just south of Kingston.

On Monday, the Red Cross said 47 homes were destroyed in the tornado while 209 others were damaged in some way.

Pastor Rogers’ home was one of those houses impacted, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help.

If you need help recovering from the storm, there will be an event this weekend.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will feature local and state agencies, as well as human service organizations. Representatives will be able to answer questions and provide information about disaster assistance.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Marshall County OSU Extension Center, Expo Center in Madill.

Anyone affected by the tornadoes is urged to bring proof of their address.