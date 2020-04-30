Watch: Yukon hospital emotionally sends off recovered COVID-19 patient

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – As businesses across the state reopen their doors, officials at INTEGRIS Health say they are seeing success stories of patients who were battling the coronavirus.

Paul H. and Evelyn Bourne were experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms so they made their way to INTEGRIS Canadian Valley Hospital in Yukon.

After arriving at the hospital together, they were both listed in critical condition and required intubation to breathe.

Six weeks later, they are both making progress.

Evelyn, who was transferred to another hospital, was taken off the ventilator and is showing improvement.

Officials with INTEGRIS Health say 71-year-old Paul spent 11 days on a ventilator and a total of 23 days in the hospital.

Now, he is one step closer to going home.

He is now headed to INTEGRIS Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation where he is expected to spend another 14 days working to regain his strength.