OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state watchdog says a contract between the state and a barbecue restaurateur to build and operate restaurants at six state parks cost Oklahoma taxpayers $12.4 million more than originally planned.

Mike Jackson is the director of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency.

He testified on Thursday during the first meeting of a House committee investigating the deal with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen.

The state has since canceled the contract, and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s pick to lead the agency, Jerry Winchester, resigned.

Under the deal, the state agreed to subsidize the restaurant’s financial losses and pay the restaurant management fees.