Water in Choctaw gas station fuel pump causes vehicles to stall

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is taking action after dozens of drivers’ engines failed shortly after they filled up their fuel tanks at a Pilot gas station in Choctaw.

“Hell, I just stopped here to get gas; we were almost empty,” Robert Harmon said. “I didn’t get out of the parking lot; they have water in their gas.”

Harmon is one of about 30 motorists left stranded near the Pilot Thunder Travel Plaza, 7501 S. Choctaw Road, on Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers traveled to the gas station to help haul away the conked out vehicles.

An Oklahoma Corporation Commission said their fuel inspector found eight inches of water in one of the station’s fuel pumps.

Each impacted gas pump was taken out of service and the gas station was ticketed.

KFOR has not received information on whether Pilot will be required to pay for vehicle repairs.

