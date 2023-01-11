OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a scary start to the morning for one Oklahoma City man with his truck getting stuck in 5-6 feet of water.

“Well, that’s shocking to me, too – when your employees send you a picture and see a vehicle standing or sitting in a hole like that,” said Ray Hite, ownere of Hite Plastics.

Hite has owned Hite Plastics in Oklahoma City for about 30 years – but he’s never seen anything like this.

He says the mess started Tuesday afternoon when repairs were made to a water line with a fire hydrant leaking.

“As we were leaving for the day around four o’clock we noticed the water was rushing out onto the street,” Hite said.

So they called the city to report the leak and didn’t think much of it – until Wednesday morning around 6:30 when employees started showing up to work – leaving one of them in a hole!

“It’s dark of course and they saw some water on the road – but never thought that there would be a wash out of this size – enough to practically swallow his truck,” Hite said.

Suddenly the water started rushing into the man’s cab, into his seat.

“He climbed out through the window and was on top of the vehicle until the fire department showed up and got him a ladder to get him out,” said Hite.

Hite says he thinks the water was as deep as 5-6 feet.

He says crews were quick to come out and start pumping it out.

While he waits for repairs – he’s just thankful his employee is ok.

“He’s all right,” Hite said. “He’s fine, a little shaken. Got some wet socks and shoes that he needs to go get dried out.”

The city has a program where people who have incurred damages can file a claim with the city.

You just have to file and see if you qualify through review with the city attorney’s office.