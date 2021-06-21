Water main break at Oklahoma City assisted living community forces at least one resident to evacuate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters said a water main break at the Epworth Villa assisted living community forced one resident out of their home Monday night.

OKC firefighters said they had to call engineers to the scene, near NW 150th and Penn, to check the structural integrity of the multi-story building. Fortunately, the building was found to be structurally sound.

When KFOR arrived on the scene, crews saw what appeared to be hundreds of gallons of standing water all over the lobby floor.

The fire department said the water had flooded the kitchen and dining area causing extensive damage.

Firefighters also said water damaged one resident’s home so badly, they were evacuated. They said the resident is going to stay with family while their home is repaired.

Firefighters said they were able to shut off the water flow around 9:45 p.m.

So far, OKC Firefighters have not said what caused the water main break.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.