Water main break causing issue for residents, drivers in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the frigid temperatures continue across Oklahoma, the bitter weather is taking a toll on the state’s infrastructure.

On Tuesday night, city officials announced several water main breaks across Oklahoma City.

As a result, water pressure was diminished for thousands of customers who are trying to keep the water flowing to prevent pipes from freezing.

A water main break near N.W. 39th and MacArthur is also causing issues for traffic.

By Wednesday morning, drivers were forced to cross the busy intersection that was covered in standing water.

As it turns out, nearby storm drains are frozen so it will take a while for the water to recede from the roadway.