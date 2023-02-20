MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Public Schools says a nearby water main break has impacted Riverwood Elementary and Central Middle School.

According to an email sent to parents on Monday afternoon, road construction at SW 44th and Sara Rd. ruptured a water main line for the two schools’ water supplies.

Due to an estimated repair time of 6-8 hours, elementary families are asked to pick up their students and attendance will be excused.

After school activities for both schools, including Bronco Club, have been canceled.